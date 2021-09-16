ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A viral TikTok trend has made its way into schools across the country, including in Northern California.

The hashtag challenge #deviouslicks encourages students to record themselves stealing and vandalizing school property, then post it on the social media app.

School districts including Elk Grove Unified are reminding students that stealing and vandalism are crimes.

Aeyla Buno is a sophomore at Franklin High School in Elk Grove and knows of the challenge.

“I’ve seen it on TikTok,” Buno said.

The hashtag was removed from TikTok for violating guidelines, but with students spelling the hashtag slightly differently, the trends continued to gain momentum in the classroom, and students across Northern California are taking part.

“To me, it’s still stupid. You’re recording yourself, it’s like evidence,” said Ed Buno, Aeyla’s parent. “Stop, this is a place of learning, you’re supposed to respect it.”

CBS13 obtained an email sent out by Franklin High School Principal Chantelle Albiani, explaining to parents, in part:

“We had to close restrooms last week due to the vandalism.”

An email also went out to Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights. Their administrative team wrote:

“Unfortunately, this trend has hit MVHS in the form of theft, broken items and vandalism across our campus.”

And pictures of Pleasant Grove High School bathrooms have surfaced as well.

“It’s disrespectful because you know the teachers and the staff put their own money into this to try and make this look nice. When you steal this, you’re putting more stress on them,” said Aeyla Buno.

Elk Grove Unified said its principals are meeting on this matter tomorrow to discuss further action and are warning students that these actions may have real serious criminal consequences.