ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A business owner trying to bounce back after the pandemic has lost her livelihood to a thief.

Someone stole Nicole Martinez’s cotton candy trailer from an Antelope neighborhood as she was about to head to a fair.

“I didn’t believe it was real. I still don’t think it’s real, it feels like a very bad dream,” Martinez said.

She said she had just gotten home to Antelope after working a fair in Boise, Idaho. She was home for just one night until her next stop, but a thief struck before she could get there, taking off with a trailer that was parked in a busy neighborhood.

“They would have had to come in at an angle to even hook up to it, so it was a bit more challenging,” Martinez said.

It hasn’t been easy working in a business that depends on large crowds of people in the middle of a pandemic.

“There’s only limited fairs that are actually fully going on at this time. I just thought ‘Oh I caught a break and finally we’re going to get out and get open,’ ” she said.

Martinez has been selling candy at fairs and festivals for 14 years. Her family, even longer. The trailer is named after her uncle Marty who ran a candy trailer for six decades.

“It really hurts because it’s been in my family for a long time,” she said.

The thief took off with history and a livelihood. Nicole depends on the sales from the candy trailer to support her daughter and grandchild. She hopes someone will spot it and call it in so she can get back to work.

“I hope it was worth it to them and they’re going to do something positive with it. I know it sounds crazy but I don’t know why somebody else would do that to someone,” she said.

Martinez said she reported the theft to the California Highway Patrol. CBS13 reached out to them but have not had an update on the latest with this investigation. If you see the trailer, you should give them a call.