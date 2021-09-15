Selling Sacramento: Beautiful 10-Acre Estate In LoomisJulissa toured a beautiful estate in Loomis, Placer County, that has an amazing barn.

4 hours ago

Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day.

7 hours ago

Choose Your News: The LeftoversEarlier, the anchors got to choose their news. NOW, it's the leftovers...the news stories they didn't choose. At any rate, see how crazy these stories are!

7 hours ago

Nan's Short and SweetWe asked viewers to show us your dessert, and we received an overwhelming response! Thank you to all that responded! Tina is in Lodi taking a look at Nan's Short and Sweet shortbread! See just how delicious Nan's desserts are!

7 hours ago

Bucks for Ducks FundraiserWe talk to the Volunteer Coordinator of the Yolo Basin Foundation and she shows us how you can help them for the Bucks for Ducks Fundraiser.

7 hours ago