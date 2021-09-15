TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) — A Tahoe Vista man wanted for sex trafficking was taken into custody last week, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Jeremiah Stark was located driving along Highway 28 on September 9. Stark was pulled over and arrested on his warrant in Tahoe Vista, which is located along the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The FBI issued the warrant last week while searching for Stark, authorities said.

Stark was transferred into the custody of the FBI on September 13.

Further details regarding the alleged crimes were not released.