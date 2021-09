Question of the Day - 9/13What music artist is currently on your playlist?

15 hours ago

Court's Fashion Forum - 9/13MTV's Video Music Awards were Sunday so it's time to get judgey on Monday in Court's Fashion Forum!

15 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 9/13If you missed today's show here are some of our funniest moments in Good Day Rewind!

16 hours ago

Trivia Toast.

16 hours ago

Bubble UniversityBOBA FANS MIGHT WANT TO HEAD UP TO ROCKLIN TODAY

16 hours ago