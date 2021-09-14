SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman who made headlines, for a 2018 animal cruelty case in San Francisco has died, in a Sacramento County hit and run.

Wakeen Best was walking through an intersection in North Highlands last month when she was hit and killed, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Deputies are still looking for the driver.

Three years ago, Best was convicted of throwing a chihuahua from a seventh-story parking garage, killing the dog. She was convicted of animal cruelty but a state appeals court later overturned that conviction.