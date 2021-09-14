TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – An accused serial rapist has pleaded not guilty in one of the cases against him.

Joseph Pineda Pimintel is facing charges in Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties. In both cases, he’s accused of sexually assaulting homeless women.

Pineda Pimintel pleaded not guilty in Tuolumne County. He’s now being held, on $1 million bail.

Records show Pineda Pimentel is a Surgical Technician, and police say he has children. He has no prior record and was not known to the police.