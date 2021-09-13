MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman and her grandchild were left with moderate to major injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Modesto.
The incident happened Monday morning near West Orangeburg and Martin avenues.
Exactly what led up the incident is unclear, but two pedestrians – a woman and an 8-year-old girl – were struck by a car in a crosswalk. The girl suffered major injuries, police say, while the woman had moderate injuries.
A Modesto City Schools official confirmed that the girl hurt is a student at Garrison Elementary School, which is near where the accident happened.
Police say the 54-year-old woman was walking her two grandchildren to school. The girl was struck, but a young boy was not.
The girl was flown to a children’s hospital and is in critical condition, police say.
Police say the 54-year-old woman was walking her two grandchildren to school. The girl was struck, but a young boy was not.
East Orangeburg Avenue was closed between the Motel 6 and Grape Avenue through Monday morning as officers investigated.