MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman and her grandchild were left with moderate to major injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Modesto.

The incident happened Monday morning near West Orangeburg and Martin avenues.

Exactly what led up the incident is unclear, but two pedestrians – a woman and an 8-year-old girl – were struck by a car in a crosswalk. The girl suffered major injuries, police say, while the woman had moderate injuries.

A Modesto City Schools official confirmed that the girl hurt is a student at Garrison Elementary School, which is near where the accident happened.

Police say the 54-year-old woman was walking her two grandchildren to school. The girl was struck, but a young boy was not.

The girl was flown to a children’s hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Officers say the driver involved stayed at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.

East Orangeburg Avenue was closed between the Motel 6 and Grape Avenue through Monday morning as officers investigated.