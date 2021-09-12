STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating three shootings that occurred less than 12 hours apart this weekend.

The shootings occurred between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning and left one person injured.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the first shooting was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday from the area of Mariposa Road and Eighth Street in the Park District. A 25-year-old man was walking in the area when an unknown suspect fired a gun at him, hitting him at least once.

He was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The second shooting happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. along Henry Long Boulevard in the Seaport District. Another 25-year-old man was in the area when an unknown suspect drove by and shot at him. The victim was not injured and the vehicle fled the scene.

At around 4:08 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman, 52 and 48, were asleep when gunfire struck their home along William Moss Boulevard in the Seaport District. No one was injured in this shooting either.

Stockton police said there was no suspect information available for any of the shootings. The shootings also do not appear to be connected.

Anyone who has information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.