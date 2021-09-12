YOSEMITE (CBS13) — Crews are searching for a hiker that went missing in Yosemite National Park last Monday.

Joel Thomazin, 31, of Denair in Stanislaus County, began his hike on September 6 and was expected to return home on September 9, according to Yosemite National Park officials.

Thomazin is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown buzzed hair.

The park is seeking out anyone who may have been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails near Hetch Hetchy since September 6.

Thomazin reportedly planned to hike from Hetch Hetchy toward Lake Eleanor and back but has not been seen since.

He may have a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, bright red inflatable kayak, blue or green hammock and tan or blue zip-off pants.