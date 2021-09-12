SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a celebration of a century and one special Sacramento woman who served her country in World War II, piloting planes in dangerous scenarios.

Frances Buford Pullen was a World War II civilian pilot. Her service to her country has unlocked a show of civic pride.

She is a hero who received a special honor Sunday and a surprise parade outside her home for her 100th birthday.

“Some of the men didn’t like us, and some of the men liked us and flew with us,” she said of her time as a pilot.

Photos captured her incredible career. Pullen was one of just one thousand who earned her wings with the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

Her flight time included towing targets behind her plane while crews fired live ammunition at the targets.

“I just took it for granted, everything was going to be OK,” Pullen said.

Her bravery and service were part of the greatest generation.

On her 100th birthday, her family, friends and city said “Thank you.”

Pullen graduated from McClatchy High School. After the war, she was married in 1946. She returned to Sacramento and raised four children.