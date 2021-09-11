SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Saturday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Steinberg said in a tweet that the positive test came on Friday and he is thankful he is fully vaccinated.
According to the mayor, who has been a big supporter of vaccines, he is experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms and will remain in quarantine, away from public events, until doctors advise him it is safe to go out.
— @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) September 11, 2021
Steinberg used this moment to plea for citizens to get the vaccine.
“The Delta variant is highly contagious, and if you’re not vaccinated theres’s a much higher chance of serious illness or death,” Steinberg wrote.