SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Saturday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Steinberg said in a tweet that the positive test came on Friday and he is thankful he is fully vaccinated.

According to the mayor, who has been a big supporter of vaccines, he is experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms and will remain in quarantine, away from public events, until doctors advise him it is safe to go out.

Steinberg used this moment to plea for citizens to get the vaccine.

“The Delta variant is highly contagious, and if you’re not vaccinated theres’s a much higher chance of serious illness or death,” Steinberg wrote.