MODESTO (CBS13) — One person was taken into custody accused of making threats toward Modesto Junior College, police said.

The suspect was identified as Courtney Bradford. According to Henry Yong, the chancellor of the Yosemite Community College District, Bradford was not a Modesto resident but was an online student of the college.

The alleged threat forced an evacuation of the East and West campuses and the lockdown was lifted at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Details on the alleged threat were not available.

Modesto police said Bradford was found in San Joaquin County and charged with making threats to a school.