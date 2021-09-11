WHEATLAND (CBS13) — A 39-year-old San Francisco man died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 65 north of Wheatland.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene north of Dry Creek Levee Road where they found the pedestrian who for unknown reasons had been walking in the roadway in a dark, unlit portion of Highway 65 wearing dark clothing.

The man was hit by a 2016 Ford Fusion whose driver immediately pulled to the right-hand shoulder of Highway 65 and called 911, according to the CHP.

Despite live-saving measures, the pedestrian died on scene.

The driver was determined not to be impaired by drugs or alcohol, CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time.