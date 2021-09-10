RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a death investigation near the city of Riverbank on Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says.

The scene was at a property along the 4200 block of Highway 108.

Investigators are now saying that there was some sort of dispute over an illegal marijuana grow at the property.

At some point during the dispute, investigators say a resident at the property – 42-year-old Jose Valencia – shot the victim.

The victim died from his injuries.

No details about the victim have been released at this point, but Valencia has been arrested.

Anyone with other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.