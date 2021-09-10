Ingredients:
- 1 cup Low Sodium Kikkoman shoyu (soy sauce)
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 piece ginger chopped
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- 2 tablespoon Mirin (optional)
- 5 lbs. chicken thighs with skin on
Peel and crush ginger and garlic. Combine with all other sauce ingredients in a large pot. Add chicken. Bring to a boil. Lower heat to low/medium simmer and continue cooking for 45 minutes to an hour or until done.
To thicken the sauce, remove chicken, strain liquid, and add corn starch/water mix to thicken. You can add the chicken back into the pot.