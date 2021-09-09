RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A death investigation was underway near the city of Riverbank on Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Investigators said the scene was at a property along the 4200 block of Highway 108.

The sheriff’s office did not release any specifics on the investigation but said the area was secure and traffic was being advised to avoid the highway between Claus Road and Mesa Drive until the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.