COLFAX (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect is under arrest after he allegedly punched a disabled man in the face on a commuter bus near Colfax.
Edgar Villegas, 26-year-old Reno man, was riding on a bus heading westbound on Interstate 80 near Colfax. He was sitting next to a disabled man when, apparently unprovoked, Villegas allegedly punched the other man in the face.
The disabled man suffered a broken nose, deputies say.
Villegas was soon arrested at the Colfax bus station. He is facing charges of battery on a dependent adult with great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.