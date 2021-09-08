SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An hours-long standoff at a Tahoe Park home ended with officers shooting and killing the suspect when he walked out with a rifle, police say.

The scene was along the 3700 block of Redding Avenue, close to Hiram Johnson High School. Sacramento police say, around 8 p.m. Monday, they went to do a welfare check in the area when they saw a man with a gun.

Police say the suspect fired at officers multiple times over the course of the incident.

No officers were hurt, but an occupied armored vehicle was struck by gunfire several times.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

However, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers say the suspect walked out with a rifle. Three officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect at least once.

A drone was then used to check if the area was safe to enter and the suspect was soon found dead.

Police say it’s unclear if the man lived in the area, but they do believe he was tied to the home in some way. He was the only person in the house at the time, police noted, and several guns were found inside.

the name of the suspect has not been released at this point.

Hiram Johnson High School was closed on Tuesday due to the incident, officials say.