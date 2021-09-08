SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say they are pushing for changes to the prison release system after the killing of a Land Park woman by a parolee.

Troy Davis, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 61-year-old Mary Tibbitts and her two dogs before setting the home on fire.

He was reportedly seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera just a day before the killing.

Davis was recently released from prison under California’s zero bail policy – despite his criminal history including charges of violent crimes like assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Steinberg and Valenzuela called for changes to the reentry program.

https://twitter.com/Mayor_Steinberg/status/1435630974927319044

“We cannot simply release people from jail onto the streets without working harder to ensure that they are getting the treatment and services they desperately need to prevent them from harming themselves or others,” Steinberg and Valenzuela wrote.

Steinberg and Valenzuela say, based on his criminal history, Davis should not have been released.

“We understand the profound anxiety and grief that this brutal killing has caused,” Steinberg and Valenzuela wrote. “Our system is broken.”

A memorial is planned for Tibbitts for 7 p.m. Thursday at PZ Cervantez Park.