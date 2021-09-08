DAVIS (CBS13) — Daniel Marsh, who was convicted of a brutal double murder in Davis when he was a teen, will remain in prison after his appeal to be released on SB 1391 was denied.

Marsh has been pushing to be released as part of SB 1391, a law that prohibits adult prosecution of juveniles under 16. Marsh was 15 when Claudia Maupin and Chip Northup were murdered.

Maupin and Northup’s family have been campaigning to stop Marsh from being released.

“This is not a juvenile who needs a second chance. This is a man who thought about what he was doing and has been quoted as saying he would do it again,” Victoria Hurd, Maupin’s daughter, previously told CBS13.

Marsh had an appeal hearing back in August. He could have been released as early as next May on his 25th birthday.

However, on Wednesday, family says they were notified that Marsh’s appeal had been denied. He will remain in prison and serve out his sentence.