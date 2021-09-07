SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say a suspect who was barricaded at a Tahoe Park home and shot at officers has died.

The scene was along the 3700 block of Redding Avenue, close to Hiram Johnson High School. Sacramento police say, around 8 p.m. Monday, they went to do a welfare check in the area when they saw a man with a gun.

Police say the suspect fired at officers multiple times over the course of the incident.

No officers were hurt.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

However, at some point, the suspect was struck by an officer returning fire.

A number of shots fired right before 5AM. A neighbor walked outside to see what was happening and police directed him back inside. More shots just now at 5:12AM @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) September 7, 2021

A drone was then used to check if the area was safe to enter and the suspect was soon found dead.

Police say it’s unclear if the man lived in the area, but they do believe he was tied to the home in some way. He was the only person in the house at the time, police noted.

Hiram Johnson High School will be closed on Tuesday due to the incident, officials say.