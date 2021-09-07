SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a brutal and tragic end for a Land Park woman who was clearly loved by her neighbors.

The suspected killer, Troy Davis, 51, was reportedly seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera just one day before he allegedly killed her.

On Tuesday, he appeared before a judge in a Sacramento County courtroom with his eyes locked on the ground. He’s now accused of sexually assaulted and killing a Land Park woman and her two dogs before setting the home on fire.

It’s a place neighbors say the victim lived for almost a decade.

“It really upsets me the neighborhood is so close-knit,” said Harvey Sanchez.

He calls this a “senseless” crime. He knew the victim, a 61-year-old state worker who was living alone with her dogs at the time she was killed.

Sanchez says they’d get together for movie nights and attend block parties.

“She was very, very big on her dogs. They were old dogs, and we loved them,” he said.

Neighbors say this community is not known for crime.

“That doesn’t happen here,” said Mark Sousa.

He says now this neighborhood is shrouded in shock.

“It’s more sadness. We feel for her and the dogs and how they passed. We hope they didn’t suffer,” he said.

The suspected killer is a parolee who was released from prison, then stole a car but was let out under the state’s zero bail policy — even though his criminal history includes violent crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says the state is seeing a “tsunami” of violent crimes.

“The public, I think, would be shocked to learn about this, “what do you mean we’re going to let this person out on zero bail?”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Deputies say they don’t believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

The suspect was assigned a Public Defender and will appear in court in October.