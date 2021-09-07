PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bridge Fire burning near Auburn:

7:57 a.m.

The Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed as firefighters continue their work to contain the Bridge Fire.

As of Tuesday, Cal Fire reports that the wildfire grew to 411 acres. However, firefighters reported minimal activity overnight.

Containment is now up to 25 percent. Full containment is expected by Sept. 15, Cal Fire reports.

Along with Auburn SRA remaining closed, Old Foresthill Road from Highway 49 to Foresthill Road also remains closed to keep firefighters and other personnel safe.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Previous day’s (sept. 7) updates below:

6:21 p.m.

The evacuation orders and warnings in the following areas have been lifted in the areas surrounding the Bridge Fire in Placer County:

Lake Clementine Zone

Applegate Zone

Clipper Gate Zone

The previously announced closure of the Auburn State Recreation Area remains until further notice.

Changes to Road Closures

The following changes to the closure of Foresthill Road from Lincoln Way to Upper Lake Clementine is now in place to maintain the safety of the fire crews still working in the area:

A 25 mph speed limit is in place on Foresthill Road in this area

No stopping, loitering, or parking on Foresthill Road is permissible

Old Foresthill Road remains closed from Highway 49 to Foresthill Road as it is being used for fire crews and emergency vehicles still working in the area.

Please adhere to this updated information for the safety of firefighters and other emergency services personnel who continue to work on the Bridge Fire.

4:58 p.m.

The Bridge Fire has grown to 411 acres and is 15% contained.

7:54 a.m.

The Bridge Fire has continued to grow, now totaling 300 acres as of Monday morning.

Containment is also now up to 5 percent, Cal Fire reports.

Previous day’s (Sept. 5) updates below:

10:12 p.m.

The fire has continued to grow, now being reported at 250 acres in size. There was still no containment reported.

Evacuations remain in place. An interactive evacuation map can be viewed here.

6:18 p.m.

The fire has grown to burn 200 acres with no containment reported, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations remain in place for the Auburn State Recreation Area.

#BridgeFire Under the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn in Placer County is 200 acres. Evacuations in progress.@CALFIRENEU https://t.co/lbPT7Rxv6Q pic.twitter.com/G7XMY8dP7L — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2021

5:30 p.m.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District said the Bridge Fire has grown to burn 175 acres and continues to burn along both sides of Foresthill Road.

It is burning west of the Old Foresthill Road and Foresthill Road Intersection. Both roads remain closed in both directions.

4:36 p.m.

A vegetation fire Sunday has grown at a rapid pace under the Foresthill Bridge and forced evacuations in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Bridge Fire, quickly grew to 100 acres with no containment reported as of 4:30 p.m.

The fire was said to be spotting along Foresthill Road with around 60 acres burned on the south side and another 40 acres on the north side.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation warnings were put in place for the following areas:

Applegate Road on the north

Boole Road to the river on the east

The North Fork of the American River on the south

Bell Road at Musso Road on the west

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.