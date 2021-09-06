SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made this weekend in connection to a 61-year-old woman who was found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Friday.

The suspect—Troy Davis, 51—had already been arrested Saturday on separate parole violation charges and warrants. On Sunday, he was also charged with murder, arson, burglary, and sex assault charges. The Sacramento Police Department said it is believed the victim and Davis were not known to each other.

Firefighters and arson investigators responded to the fire in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue when they discovered the adult woman inside, according to Sacramento Police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and detectives are still collecting evidence, interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area to determine what happened.

The name of the woman has not been released.