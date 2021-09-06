(CBS13) – A firefighter has died while assigned to the Dixie Fire.

The firefighter, who was working for the Lassen National Forest, did not die as a result of the fire, rather because of an illness, according to a U.S. National Forest Service spokesperson.

The firefighter, who not been identified, died on Sept. 2, Cal Fire reported.

No further details have been released.

A community meeting scheduled for Saturday night may shed more light on the victim.

The Dixie Fire now stands at 889,001 acres, making it the second-largest recorded wildfire in California. It is 56 percent contained.