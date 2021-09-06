(CBS13) – A firefighter has died while assigned to the Dixie Fire.
The firefighter, who was working for the Lassen National Forest, did not die as a result of the fire, rather because of an illness, according to a U.S. National Forest Service spokesperson.
The firefighter, who not been identified, died on Sept. 2, Cal Fire reported.
No further details have been released.
Dixie Fire Incident Update 9.4.21 7AM
A community meeting scheduled for Saturday night may shed more light on the victim.
The Dixie Fire now stands at 889,001 acres, making it the second-largest recorded wildfire in California. It is 56 percent contained.