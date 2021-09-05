PATTERSON (CBS13) — A Patterson woman was arrested this weekend after she allegedly attacked her two roommates with a knife during an argument, authorities said on Sunday.

Emily Butler, 26, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Patterson Police Services, authorities were dispatched for reports of someone being stabbed Saturday along the 1300 block of Pinto Way.

A verbal argument between Butler and multiple people inside the residence led to her grabbing a knife, investigators said. The roommates tried to disarm Butler, and both reportedly suffered knife wounds with one of them being stabbed.

The male victim, 27, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the forehead, ear and hand. The female victim, 25, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the chest and arm. Butler was also injured during the scuffle and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Butler was later taken into custody.