PATTERSON (CBS13) — A Patterson woman was arrested this weekend after she allegedly attacked her two roommates with a knife during an argument, authorities said on Sunday.
Emily Butler, 26, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Patterson Police Services, authorities were dispatched for reports of someone being stabbed Saturday along the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
A verbal argument between Butler and multiple people inside the residence led to her grabbing a knife, investigators said. The roommates tried to disarm Butler, and both reportedly suffered knife wounds with one of them being stabbed.
The male victim, 27, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the forehead, ear and hand. The female victim, 25, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the chest and arm. Butler was also injured during the scuffle and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Butler was later taken into custody.