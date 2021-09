AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-burning fire is threatening structures in the Amador County community of Fiddletown. The fire is approximately 30 acres.

Just before noon Sunday, Cal Fire responded to a new vegetation fire off Lawrence Road. Additional air and ground resources have been ordered.

The vegetation fire is just west of the Caldor Fire that started in El Dorado County three weeks ago.

This is a developing story.