PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A vegetation fire Sunday has grown at a rapid pace under the Foresthill Bridge and forced evacuations in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Bridge Fire, quickly grew to 100 acres with no containment reported as of 4:30 p.m.

The fire was said to be spotting along Foresthill Road with around 60 acres burned on the south side and another 40 acres on the north side.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation warnings were put in place for the following areas:

Applegate Road on the north

Boole Road to the river on the east

The North Fork of the American River on the south

Bell Road at Musso Road on the west

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.