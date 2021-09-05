ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in the 2400 block of Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Grove Police responded to the area regarding a report of a shooting and learned the man had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

The man later died.

A second adult victim arrived at an area hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, but police are not releasing any other details including the person’s gender.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, and detectives do not have a suspect description to provide at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.