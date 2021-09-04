SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating the death of a woman found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Friday.

Firefighters and arson investigators responded to the fire in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue when they discovered the adult woman inside, according to Sacramento Police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and detectives are still collecting evidence, interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area to determine what happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have witnesses anything or anyone suspicious, or may have home surveillance footage, to contact police.

The name of the woman has not been released.