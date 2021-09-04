AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun into the air after being kicked out of a bar.

On September 3, at approximately 10:48 p.m, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a male subject who had just been kicked out of the Buena Vista Saloon, and while driving away, fired several gunshots from a revolver into the air.

When deputies arrived, patrons identified the shooter and driver as “Jesse”. While searching the area, deputies found 18-year-old Jesse James Rice of Calaveras County. He was parked across the street from Harrah’s casino in a vehicle that matched the suspect’s.

When questioned, Jesse reportedly admitted to being the shooter and the revolver was found inside his vehicle. Jesse was arrested and booked into the Amador County Sheriff’s Office for negligent discharge of a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.