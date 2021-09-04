The Dixie Fire has claimed the life of a first responder.
In the Dixie Fire incident update on Saturday night, authorities reported that there was one first responder fatality. So far, it’s the only person who has died as a result of the massive fire.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Grows To 214,112 Acres, 43% Contained
Dixie Fire Incident Update 9.4.21 7AM
— CALFIRE Lassen-Modoc (@CALFIRELMU) September 5, 2021
No further information has been released.
A community meeting scheduled for Saturday night may shed more light on the victim.
The Dixie Fire now stands at 889,001 acres, making it the second-largest recorded wildfire in California. It is 56 percent contained.