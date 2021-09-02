ROCKLIN (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Rocklin resident Cameron Gabriel back in July, police announced on Thursday.

Damon Allen Benson, 29, of Rancho Cordova, was booked into the Placer County Jail on charges related to the homicide.

Benson is suspected of killing Gabriel, 48, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his East Midas Avenue home on July 25. Gabriel appeared to have been dead for some time.

Rocklin police said the Rancho Cordova Police Department shared information in early August that led investigators to a witness of the homicide.

Detectives later were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Benson, who was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on separate charges.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Rocklin Police Department.