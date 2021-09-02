EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — Here is the latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County:

7:08 a.m.

Containment on the Caldor Fire has now jumped to 25 percent as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reports.

The wildfire also now totals 210,259 acres.

Firefighters say calmer winds and the return of moderate humidity helped reduce fire activity overnight. Still, some spotting did happen along the northern edge of the fire.

Crews will be working on Thursday to bolster the lines.

Cal Fire also reports that they have accounted for a total of 622 homes destroyed so far in the wildfire. Officials report that about 60 percent of structures have been inspected.

6:11 a.m.

Cal Fire is set to give a situation update on the Caldor Fire at 7 a.m.

Previous day’s (Sept. 1) updates below:

10:00 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday secured a presidential emergency declaration to gain federal assistance in the fight against the Caldor Fire.

The emergency declaration will open up state, local and tribal government services for assistance.

At last check, the Caldor Fire had burned 207,931 acres at 23% containment.

4:38 p.m.

Some evacuations for the areas of Pollock Pines and Camino on the north side of Highway 50 were lifted. This includes everything west of Sly Park, south of Slab Creek and east of Larsen Drive and Snow Road.

2:46 p.m.

Cal Fire says some new evacuation warnings have been expanded in Alpine County.

The following areas are now under evacuation warnings:

The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway 88/Highway 89 junction at Woodfords. East on Highway 88 to the California/Nevada state line. Northwest along the Alpine County line to Fay-Luther Canyon. Southwest along Fay-Luther Canyon to Horse Thief Canyon to Picketts Junction.

The following areas remain under evacuation orders, Cal Fire says:

The area from Picketts Junction, north on Highway 89 to the Alpine/El Dorado county line. Northeast along the Alpine/El Dorado county line to the California/Nevada state line. Southeast along the Alpine County line to Fay-Luther Canyon. Southwest along Fay- Luther Canyon to Horse Thief Canyon to Picketts Junction.

1:34 p.m.

Heavenly Resort’s parking lot is being transformed into a new base camp for firefighters.

First responders are also using the hotel rooms of the nearby casinos.

Heavenly Resort's parking lot is being transformed into a new base camp for firefighters.

First responders are also using the hotel rooms of the nearby casinos.

12:43 p.m.

Winds are starting to pick up again as firefighters work to try and keep the Caldor Fire away from South Lake Tahoe.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through most of Wednesday night.

7:12 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to a total of 204,390 acres as of Wednesday morning. Containment is also now at 20 percent.

Firefighters say, along with the wildfire saying very active overnight due to poor humidity recovery and warm temperatures, hot spots were found up to .5 miles away from the edge of the fire.

Firefighters say the winds weren’t as hard as expected, leading to the wildfire not making a big push into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.

Underlining the danger that still exists with the fire, Cal Fire also described a scary incident that happened on Tuesday where a dozer caught fire southwest of Pollock Pines.

Cal Fire is also reporting that a total of 544 homes have been destroyed in the fire, up from the 491 reported Tuesday night.

More wind gusts up to 35-40 mph are expected on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through most of Wednesday night.

6:33 a.m.

The Caldor Fire remained very active through the night.

This is how the flames looked from Echo Summit, looking east at the hillside above Highway 89 over Christmas Valley:

Cal Fire’s next incident briefing about the situation surrounding the fire is scheduled for 7 a.m. Anyone can watch the briefing live at this link.

Previous day’s (Aug. 31) updates below:

7:11 p.m.

New information from Cal Fire shows the Caldor Fire has burned 199,632 acres and is 18% contained.

6:37 p.m.

The shelter for evacuees that was at the Gardnerville Seniors’ Center has been closed and has been moved to the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

The shelter for evacuees that was at the Gardnerville Seniors' Center has been closed and has been moved to the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

5 p.m.

4 p.m.

An evacuation warning has now been issued over the Nevada State Line in Douglas County.

2:14 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe residents who still looking for a place to stay after being evacuated from the city are now being asked to head to the Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502.

All the other shelters in the immediate area are at capacity, South Lake Tahoe city officials say.

12:56 p.m.

CBS13’s cameras captured a bear as it was running through the Christmas Valley neighborhood to escape the Caldor Fire.

10:06 a.m.

Fire crews are continuing to work hard to try and save homes in the Meyers and Christmas Valley areas.

One homeowner off Cheyenne Drive left a note on his garage.

The note reads: “Next beer is on me! Thank you for all you do. “Heroes” does not do justice to your efforts.”

For the moment, winds are working in favor of firefighters. Crews are lighting backfires to save homes.

8:31 a.m.

Crews lit backfires to help stop the advance of flames into one Meyers neighborhood.

Our photographer Dave Grashoff was along Ottawa Drive all Tuesday morning, capturing the flames as they glowed and grew closer to some homes in the area.

With the wind cooperating by blowing the flames away from the neighborhood, firefighters worked quickly to lit some backfires.

By sunrise, aside from some smoke in the area, the neighborhood was calm and safe.

Firefighters from around the country are helping in the battle against the Caldor Fire.

7:17 a.m.

Cal Fire says the Caldor Fire has now grown to 191,607 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Containment now stands at 16 percent as well.

Flames have reached Christmas Valley and are inching closer to Meyers.

Flames have reached Christmas Valley and are inching closer to Meyers.

In South Lake Tahoe and Stateline, the area is very smoky and eerily quiet.

In South Lake Tahoe and Stateline, the area is very smoky and eerily quiet.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Previous day’s (Aug. 30) updates below:

7:00 p.m.

The Caldor Fire has burned 186,568 acres and is 15% contained. Firefighters expect to have full containment of the fire on September 13. It is threatening 33,679 structures.

Evening Update from the Caldor Fire 8/30/21 pic.twitter.com/aX6EKf8nyK — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 31, 2021

6:36 p.m.

These places are accepting evacuees in RVs and campers in Truckee:

Truckee River Regional Park (10050 Brockway Road)

Truckee Rodeo Grounds (10695 Brockway Road)

Village Green Mobile Home Park (11070 Brockway Road)

5:54 p.m.

Cal Fire has created a web page with links to pages with resources for those affected by the Caldor Fire. You can find it here.

This Lake Tahoe area-specific update was provided at around 5:30 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

This general update on the fire was provided at around 5 p.m.

Watch: Here’s the latest from CBS13 on fire evacuations.

4:31 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they’re getting questions about evacuations along the Placer County side of Lake Tahoe near Tahoma. There are no evacuations in place currently for that area, although it is being closely monitored.

3:07 p.m.

The following Evacuation Orders have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings in El Dorado County:

Pipi – East of North South Road from Omo Ranch to Cat Creek and east to Highway 88 1 mile east of Omo Ranch Road.

Cosumnes – This is a small section south of Farnham Ridge, north of the Amador/El Dorado County Line, and east of Bridgeport School Road.

Cement Hill – Cement Hill area, south of Omo Ranch south to Farnham Ridge Road.

Farnham Ridge – The east end of Omo Ranch Road south to the Amador County Line.

The following Evacuation Warnings have been lifted in Amador County:

South of the El Dorado-Amador County line with a western border of Shenandoah Road.

Southern border of Fiddletown Road, Hale Road and Charleston Road. Eastern border of Shake Ridge Road and Rams Horn Grade/.

South of the El Dorado-Amador County line with a western border of Shake Ridge Road and Rams Horn Grade.

Southern border of the intersection of Charleston Road and Rams Horn Grade, due east to Highway 88 at Tiger Creek Road.

Eastern border of Hwy 88 at Omo Ranch Road to Highway 88 at Tiger Creek Road.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says that, as a precautionary move, it has evacuated staff, animals, and support teams from its facility. If you have an animal or need support, contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW’s Wildlife incident Reporting system at http://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/WIR/Default.aspx or (916) 358-2900

2:53 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe police say they understand that people are frustrated with the traffic to get out of the city at the moment, but there are several reasons why the opposite lane of Highway 50 remains open to traffic heading in.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, Lt. Tony Cabral with South Lake Tahoe police explained that first responders are still traveling into the area. Further, others helping the area’s vulnerable population are also still driving in.

Cabral noted that authorities expected the traffic backup, which is why they issued the evacuation orders at the time they did Monday morning.

There is a contingency plan that could be put into place if they need to get people out of traffic fast, Cabral said.

2:09 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe residents who do not have access to a vehicle or other transportation are being advised that the TTD Bus Routes 50 and 55 are continuing to run and will be taking people to a Red Cross Evacuation Shelter.

These buses will allow for pets as long as they are in carriers or kennels. People are also being asked to limit their carry-ons to four items, including a pet carrier. Face masks are also required and will be provided if someone doesn’t have one.

El Dorado County residents are also being urged to sign up for the county’s Code Red alert system so that they can be updated on the latest emergency information: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF6E025EBFDC

1:26 p.m.

Traffic is backing up in South Lake Tahoe after residents were ordered to leave due to the Caldor Fire.

Vehicles are backed up all the way to Julie Lane, past The Y, after all of South Lake Tahoe came under mandator evacuation orders Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol urges people to have patience. Traffic remains moving.

California Highway Patrol urges people to have patience. Traffic remains moving.

12:38 p.m.

All people who were in custody at the South Lake Tahoe Jail have been transferred to the Placerville Jail, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

The transfers happened overnight when the area was given an evacuation warning, the sheriff’s office says.

11:13 a.m.

Per Cal Fire’s latest map, all of South Lake Tahoe is now under evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire.

Per Cal Fire's latest map, all of South Lake Tahoe is now under evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire.

11 a.m.

Barton Hospital is now closed, including its emergency department, after the Caldor Fire prompted mandatory evacuation orders in most of South Lake Tahoe on Monday morning.

The day before, the hospital announced that it would be evacuating all of its patients to other facilities in the area. Its emergency department did stay open, with the area only under an evacuation warning at the time.

However, the situation changed Monday morning and most of South Lake Tahoe is now under mandatory evacuation orders.

Barton Hospital officials note that its emergency department has moved to the Lake Tahoe Surgery Center behind the Round Hill/Safeway Shopping Center in Zephyr Cove.

Barton Hospital officials note that its emergency department has moved to the Lake Tahoe Surgery Center behind the Round Hill/Safeway Shopping Center in Zephyr Cove.

10:19 a.m.

Most of South Lake Tahoe is now under mandatory evacuation orders.

After being previously left out of the evacuation area in Cal Fire’s late morning update, the Tahoe Keys, Tahoe Island, Al Tahoe, Sierra Tract, and Bijou areas are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

Caldor Fire Evacuation Order – 8/30/21 10:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/CARGD8NAT8 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 30, 2021

9:59 a.m.

A slew of new evacuation orders have been issued in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire.

Residents of the following areas are now being told to leave:

Tahoma: From Emerald Bay north to the Placer County line in Tahoma, extending west to the border of Desolation Wilderness.

Fallen Leaf: From Sawmill Road at Lake Tahoe Boulevard north to Pope Beach. Also, along the water’s edge to Eagle Point, and from Eagle Point west to Desolation Wilderness across Emerald Bay.

Pioneer: North of Elks Club along Highway 50 and the west side of Pioneer Trail. This includes the streets of Hekpa, but excludes the residences west of the airport for now.

Gardner Mountain: Northwest of the South Lake Tahoe Airport and west of the Highway 50/Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Highway 89 intersection. This includes South Lake Tahoe High School, Tahoe Verde, and streets 5th-15th south of Highway 89.

Trimmer: East of Pioneer Trail to the Alpine County Line, stopping south of Heavenly Ski Resort. This excludes all residences off of Pioneer Trail.

9:25 a.m.

Cal Fire’s latest operations update on the Caldor Fire can be found here:

7:45 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has grown by nearly 10,000 acres since the last update Sunday night.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire reports that the Caldor Fire is now a total of 177,260 acres. It is 14 percent contained.

6:35 a.m.

Forecasters are warning that west to southwest winds will be increasing over the next couple of days – inevitably leading to invigorated fire activity for both the Caldor and Dixie wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning is set to go into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and last through most of Tuesday night. Winds gusts are expected to be in the 20-35 mph range.

Increasing west to southwest winds will invigorate fire activity across the Caldor and Dixie fires the next couple days. Downwind areas will continue to see prolonged periods of poor air quality like South Lake Tahoe and portions of Lassen and Plumas Counties. pic.twitter.com/jS0ke2EXE8 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 30, 2021

Due to the developing situation, the City of South Lake Tahoe announced on Monday morning they have closed all city operations and facilities until further notice. Only the city’s public safety and Emergency Operations Center remains open.

Head to this link to read all updates before Aug. 30.