SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Natomas Unified School District said it is taking steps to fire the teacher placed on paid leave after allegedly being caught on video claiming he keeps an Antifa flag in his classroom and encourages students to go to protests.

The district said it is taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and remove him from the staff.

Right-wing organization Project Veritas filmed and edited the video they say shows Inderkum High School government teacher Gabriel Gipe having a controversial conversation off-campus.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe allegedly said in the video, and later continued, “I have an Antifa flag on my wall. A student complained about that and said it made them feel uncomfortable. Well, it’s meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, I don’t know what to tell you.”

The district said the evidence gathered so far shows the “teacher violated the district’s political action guidelines.” All signage and posters have reportedly been removed from the classroom and the district said it believes the best course to rebuild the learning environment is a fresh start.

Gipe allegedly also purchased rubber stamps depicting Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro and Kim Jung Un, among others, with insensitive phrases. The district said it found Gipe had used those stamps to mark student work on at least 13 different days.

Around 100 people attended a school board meeting Wednesday evening to protest and for public comment.

Parents called for a full investigation and for Gipe to be fired. They also called for a change in district policy to prevent this from happening again.