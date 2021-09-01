POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — Caldor Fire evacuees from the area between Pollock Pines and Camino along Highway 50 can begin returning home after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Wednesday afternoon.

The exact area that can begin to repopulate is everywhere west of Sly Park Road, south of Slab Creek and east of Larsen Drive and Snow Road on the north side of Highway 50.

Cal Fire said this goes into effect immediately, while all other evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

Evacuation Orders downgraded in North Camino and Pollock Pines. As you are repopulating the area, please call EDSO to report any suspicious or criminal activity. EDSO and our allied agency partners are maintaining significant resources in the area. Thank you and be safe. https://t.co/HZzLsbtY2C — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) September 1, 2021

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to report any suspicious activity when they return home. Evacuees have been away for weeks after the Caldor Fire broke out and tore through El Dorado County.

The lifted evacuations come as the fire has continued to make its way east toward South Lake Tahoe, where mandatory evacuations have already reached.

Fire officials advised returning residents to run their taps for a few minutes to ensure they have fresh running water.