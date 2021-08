Question of the Day - 8/30Tina joins us from the golf tournament with today's Question of the Day: Which athlete or celebrity would you like to golf with?

13 hours ago

Court's Tune - 8/30Court's here with a Monday Court's Tune! Today's tunes are top hits from the 2010's! Play along with us!

13 hours ago

Sac Ballet's Nutcracker - Youth Auditions Coming Up Soon!The Sacramento Ballet is gearing up for their annual performance of "The Nutcracker," and they need to find lots of kids to fill roles! Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp joins Courtney with all of the information on how you can get your child an audition!

13 hours ago

Tina Is Looking For Celebrities At The Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic!Tournament Host Phil Oates is driving Tina around before everyone tees off, and she bumps into a few big names!

13 hours ago

Peach Bruschetta at Scarlata Farms CellarWe check back in with Kim Scarlata at Scarlata Farms Cellar in Tracy for another great recipe, this time she's making up a peach bruschetta!

13 hours ago