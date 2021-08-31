EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A mega fire’s massive flames are turning tree lines into torches on Highway 50 near Strawberry.

The Caldor Fire grew to more than 186,000 acres as it pushed east and north east towards South Lake Tahoe. Winds pushed embers half-a-mile ahead of the fire lines, creating new spot fires.

CBS13 video showed a massive flare up alongside Highway 50. The flames consuming trees in just seconds.

Besides torching tree lines, the Caldor Fire also consumed homes and cabins. Others have been spared, by defensible space and luck.

At the summit, the flames on both sides of Highway 50 made for an eerie landscape.

Raymond Barker is helping firefighters with his privately owned water tender. He has been to many wildfires. He says this one is different.

“It’s crazy,” Barker said. “It’s just big, massive in how far it travels. We had eight miles going up here yesterday.”

The Caldor Fire’s massive flames are still on the move.