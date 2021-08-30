NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Several evacuation centers have been set up for Caldor Fire evacuees heading east into Nevada. The Red Cross said evacuees can find beds in Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Truckee, and more. There are also shelters open in Nevada.

The Veterans’ Building on High Street in Truckee is a small shelter that can accommodate 20 people. The Red Cross said they only had a few people Monday night so there’s availability.

The Red Cross said if the fire keeps getting worse, they’ll keep opening shelters.

“We plan, we plan again, and then when we’re done with that we plan again to make sure this goes as smoothly as possible,” said Steve Walsh, a Red Cross spokesperson.

Evacuees fleeing South Lake Tahoe up highway 89 to Truckee have multiple options for shelter.

“You’re welcome to come inside and stay inside we have cots and blankets but then a lot of people are choosing to outside if they want to stay in their vehicle,” Walsh said.

The Red Cross also partners with local and county agencies to offer more space.

They’ve opened up the Truckee Rodeo Grounds and Truckee River Regional Park for RVs. In Nevada, the shelter at Douglas County Community Center is at capacity. There are two other options, the Carson City Community Center in Carson City, and Carson High School in Carson City.

The Red Cross said there are small things evacuees can do to come prepared.

“Pack things in advance that you want to take with you that are important to you. Important documents, cell phones, cellphone chargers things for your pets, things for your kids,” Walsh said

After a day full of trauma and fleeing for safety, evacuees need more than just a bed for the night.

“We also have volunteers on-site to provide mental health counseling, spiritual care, and sometimes the easiest thing — which is to sit down next to you and say, ‘how are you doing?’” Walsh said.

People in Truckee are inviting evacuees to camp on their land if needed. The Red Cross started a sign-up list that includes names, where the property is located, and a phone number. You can find scanning this QR code with your smartphone.