SONORA, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — Human remains have been found in an area burned by a small wildfire in Northern California, authorities said Monday.

The remains were discovered on a winding road in Sonora within the burn scar of the 100-acre Washington Fire, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The fire destroyed about a dozen structures between Jamestown and Sonora.

The identity and the cause and time of death are under investigation, officials said. No other details were given.

The fire destroyed more than a dozen homes after breaking out last Thursday, according to reports. It was 50% contained, with full containment expected by Wednesday.