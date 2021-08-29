FOLSOM (CBS13) – A U.S. Marine Corps sergeant from Folsom was injured in the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and killed as many as 170 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

Tyler Andrews is one of 18 other U.S. service members who were injured when the bomb was detonated by an ISIS-K member at the Kabul Airport.

Among those killed during the blast was 23-year-old Nicole Gee of Roseville.

Andrews is receiving emergency medical care in Germany with his family at his bedside.

He graduated from Folsom High School in 2016 where he played soccer. He went on to play soccier at Folsom Lake College.

His mother, Tiffany Andrews, issued a statement that reads, in part:

“My heart – it’s broken and there are just not words…He has lived and breathed, and now bled for, what he believes in and I could not be more proud of the man I have raised. I am honored to be his mother and please know every single person that has reached out thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

No further details about Andrews’ injuries have been officially released.