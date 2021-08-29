EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are continuing to protect homes along Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire intensifies and spreads farther east forcing new evacuation warnings in South Lake Tahoe.

“I haven’t been able to make it up to Sierra at Tahoe myself either,” said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Jason Hunter.

By the early evening Sunday, flames were so erratic some crews got stuck on the east side of the highway and were even forced out of Camp Sacramento where there are unconfirmed reports of destruction.

“Coming into this red flag warning — it’s definitely concerning for us we have a lot of resources in place to mitigate the problem, but we are making sure everybody is safe right now that’s our focus,” Hunter said.

It was a rough day on the front lines with crews up against the hottest and driest day of the firefight since the fire broke out.

Still, evacuees are grateful for the help they are getting.

“It’s a real strong community here,” one man said.

The highway just east of Twin Bridges was even too dangerous for journalists to enter Sunday.