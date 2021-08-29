SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Sacramento Fire Department personnel came to the rescue of two boaters on the American River Sunday evening.

At around 7 p.m., what was meant to be a relaxing ride on the river, quickly turned into a precarious situation, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

“So then we decided to go out today and it was good for five minutes…and then it started smoking, and then we started drifting, and then we started sinking. I mean it’s pretty surreal because you never think you’re going to be in that situation yourself,” said one boater who was rescued.

One of the people who was rescued couldn’t swim because of some recent surgeries.