SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several high school football teams in our region — some scheduled to play their first games of the season Friday — have had to cancel their games due to smoke from the wildfires.

Here are the canceled games:

Antelope High at Elk Grove – JV & VARSITY

Franklin at Vanden – VARSITY

Sheldon at Nevada Union – JV & VARSITY

Pleasant Grove at Christian Brothers – JV & VARSITY

Ponderosa at Vista del Lago

Casa Roble at Will C. Wood

Bella Vista High School – VARSITY game canceled against Cordova due to not enough players on the opponent’s end

River City vs. River Valley

East Nicolaus at Ripon Christian

Pittman High at Lincoln High – JV & VARSITY

Edison High at Oakdale High

Denair High at Sparks, NV – JV & VARSITY

If you know of a canceled game, tell us about it. Email web@cbssacramento.com with the details.