SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several high school football teams in our region — some scheduled to play their first games of the season Friday — have had to cancel their games due to smoke from the wildfires.
Here are the canceled games:
- Antelope High at Elk Grove – JV & VARSITY
- Franklin at Vanden – VARSITY
- Sheldon at Nevada Union – JV & VARSITY
- Pleasant Grove at Christian Brothers – JV & VARSITY
- Ponderosa at Vista del Lago
- Casa Roble at Will C. Wood
- Bella Vista High School – VARSITY game canceled against Cordova due to not enough players on the opponent’s end
- River City vs. River Valley
- East Nicolaus at Ripon Christian
- Pittman High at Lincoln High – JV & VARSITY
- Edison High at Oakdale High
- Denair High at Sparks, NV – JV & VARSITY
If you know of a canceled game, tell us about it. Email web@cbssacramento.com with the details.