SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died, two people have been injured, and several more are unaccounted for after several homes caught fire in South Sacramento on Friday.
Fire is contained, 2 patients transported. Down power lines controlled by smud. pic.twitter.com/n0YeBT1huf
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 27, 2021
The incident is happening along the 6500 block of Den Avenue.
At least four mobile homes are on fire, Metro Fire officials say. Grass fires have broken out, there are possibly power lines down and broken gas lines. A second alarm was called for the incident.
Metro Fire says there are reports of multiple missing persons. Firefighters continue to battle the fire as they search for them.
The two people who were injured have been transported to the hospital for treatment.
