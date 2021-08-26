STOCKTON (CBS13) — Crews Thursday evening battled a massive fire burning at a fruit packing plant just east of the city of Stockton.

The fire was burning at OG Packing and Storage along Beyer Lane just outside the city limits near the Waterloo Road exit off of Highway 99. Firefighters said the fire started in the middle of empty plastic bins outside of the facility. Tens of thousands of those bins burned.

The fire burned for about two hours and burned about the size of a football field. The family-owned facility, which specializes in shipping and growing cherries and walnuts among other fruit, is surrounded by acres of farm land.

Heavy black smoke filled the sky above the burn site and could be seen from miles away. At around 8:45 p.m., the fire appeared to be put out.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any structures, including the facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.