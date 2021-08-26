SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The violence surrounding the Kabul airport is now forcing a Sacramento mother to hunker down with her four children as she desperately tries to get home to her husband.

She talked with CBS13 over Facebook with the help of her nephew translating.

“She says, ‘I feel really bad for them’ because most of her people died over there and Afghan people and U.S. people, they died,'” her nephew translated.

They don’t want to be identified as they still fear the unpredictable Taliban.

“Violence was going on everywhere. They were beating people and people were trying to get inside the compound. It was a bad place,” her nephew translated.

CBS13 talked with the mother earlier this week and could hear gunshots at the airport gate. A cousin said the shots were fired as a deterrent by Afghanistan Armed Forces.

She had been going back and forth to the airport with her four children, ages 7 to 15 in tow, but now she’s not taking any chances. She’s pleading for someone to help them get out.

“I’m waiting for someone to call me because I have four kids. I should be able to take them safely inside there. That’s the only thing that I want,” she said through her translator.

Her family in Sacramento hopes to have her back in the United States within the next couple of weeks. But it could be sooner as President Biden has set a deadline of August 31 to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.