SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unemployment fraud scheme and drug bust resulted in the arrest of a Natomas woman, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Allison Illahi was charged with five counts of drugs sales, 40 counts related to unemployment fraud, 42 counts of possessing extended magazines, and one count of gun trafficking.

Prosecutors said a search of Illahi’s home Monday uncovered evidence of unemployment fraud, a large cache of drugs, extended magazines, ammo and a ghost gun—which is made of untraceable parts.

Illahi was found to be in possession of 14 fraudulent Employment Development Department cards, a large amount of EDD paperwork, and a notebook containing the personal information of more than 30 victims. Illahi is suspected of obtaining more than $536,000 in fraudulent unemployment funds.

The drugs seized from the home included 1.2 pounds of meth, 19.8 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine, and around 400 oxycodone pills, the district attorney’s office said.

“We continue to see staggering amounts of fraudulent EDD activity combined with illegal firearms in our communities,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. “This dangerous combination undoubtedly has fueled a dramatic increase in violent crime throughout the state. Sacramento’s law enforcement agencies will continue to partner together to investigate EDD fraud and the havoc it brings to our community.”