SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Cal Fire says the fire is knocking on Tahoe’s door, but they hope it doesn’t burn that far. While there is no current threat, firefighters are working with Tahoe officials to make contingency plans, should the fire make a run to the east.

“Evacuation warnings are not into the Tahoe Basin yet. They’re not into South Lake Tahoe, so we don’t want to have anybody panic,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Department Chief Clive Savacool. “We just want to keep up to date with constant information — accurate information from reliable sources.”

Air quality is a serious concern in the area. Air quality in the Tahoe Basin Tuesday morning measured about 373 on the AQI scale, which is considered hazardous.